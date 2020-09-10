Amino Network (AMIO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $19,917.00

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, Amino Network has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. One Amino Network token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including MXC and KuCoin. Amino Network has a market capitalization of $113,093.67 and approximately $19,917.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Amino Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00045661 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.18 or 0.05137147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00036578 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00052411 BTC.

Amino Network Profile

Amino Network (CRYPTO:AMIO) is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,165,287 tokens. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amino Network’s official website is www.amino.world

Buying and Selling Amino Network

Amino Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amino Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amino Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amino Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.