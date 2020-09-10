Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Raine Capital LLC

Raine Capital LLC decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up 0.5% of Raine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Raine Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 9.0% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 449,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,065,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 7.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 10.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $1,894,578.42. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,410. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.27. 2,403,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,022,853. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.72.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.91.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

