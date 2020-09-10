Analysts Anticipate First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. First Solar reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 113.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $642.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.53 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Solar from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on First Solar from $57.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Solar from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Shares of FSLR traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.89. 860,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,943. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 77.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $81.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.28.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $5,858,788.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,997,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $41,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,711.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,045 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $335,793,000 after buying an additional 816,445 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,952,452 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $178,586,000 after purchasing an additional 350,483 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,285,367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $118,471,000 after purchasing an additional 385,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,392,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $86,280,000 after purchasing an additional 66,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Solar by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,118,539 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014 shares in the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

