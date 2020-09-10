Analysts Anticipate GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.98 Million

Analysts expect GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) to report sales of $74.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.30 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit posted sales of $96.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will report full-year sales of $329.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $319.51 million to $343.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $297.83 million, with estimates ranging from $279.74 million to $313.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GasLog Partners LP Unit.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $84.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.57 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a positive return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 16.85%.

GLOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. GasLog Partners LP Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Shares of GLOP stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 356,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $172.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 3.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.04%. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 161.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 783,625 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 844,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 139,200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 1,018.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 267,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 243,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the first quarter worth $553,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

