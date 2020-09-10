Analysts Anticipate Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Brokerages predict that Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.35. Globus Medical reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $148.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.77 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Northland Securities upgraded Globus Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

GMED traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.40. The company had a trading volume of 683,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,736. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. Globus Medical has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $60.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.57.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Robert Andrew Douglas purchased 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $33,136.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $108,029.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $318,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $493,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,395 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,871 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

