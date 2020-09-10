Analysts Anticipate Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will post $43.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.29 million to $56.43 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $135.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $211.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $188.84 million to $240.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $368.03 million, with estimates ranging from $319.42 million to $445.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($1.17). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 25.97%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. DA Davidson raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

Shares of HT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. 442,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,487. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $260.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.35.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, COO Neil H. Shah acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $172,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 508,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,938.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,766,125.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $414,900 in the last ninety days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

