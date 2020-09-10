Analysts Anticipate ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) to Post $0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICL Group’s earnings. ICL Group reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. ICL Group had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of ICL Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,363. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $5.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 85.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 4.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

