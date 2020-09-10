Analysts Anticipate ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) to Post $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICL Group’s earnings. ICL Group reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. ICL Group had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of ICL Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,363. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $5.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 85.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 4.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICL Group (ICL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.