Analysts Anticipate Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will report sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources posted sales of $2.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $7.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS.

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.36.

Shares of PXD traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.45. 1,630,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $159.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.