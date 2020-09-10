Analysts Expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to Post $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.61. Great Southern Bancorp posted earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $51.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.10 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 25.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th.

Great Southern Bancorp stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.59. 47,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 176,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,843,000. 46.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.