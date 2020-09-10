Analysts Expect Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Analysts expect Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) to report $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Ingersoll-Rand posted sales of $596.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will report full year sales of $5.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ingersoll-Rand.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

IR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.06.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 12,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $367,840,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $1,300,960.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,202,458 shares of company stock worth $371,191,526 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,560.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 5,015.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IR stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.42. 2,028,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,020. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of -147.58 and a beta of 1.48. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingersoll-Rand (IR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.