Analysts Expect Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) to Post -$0.52 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) will post ($0.52) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ion Geophysical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Ion Geophysical posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 147.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ion Geophysical will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ion Geophysical.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $22.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.97 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on IO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ion Geophysical in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ion Geophysical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IO. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 324,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Ion Geophysical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 131,409 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 15,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Ion Geophysical stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.68. 180,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,639. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a market cap of $27.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 3.98. Ion Geophysical has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $10.22.

About Ion Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

