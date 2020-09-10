Analysts Expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Post $0.37 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is ($0.34). Pioneer Natural Resources reported earnings of $1.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 81.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $6.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,188,665 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,065,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,249,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,587,540,000 after buying an additional 2,409,725 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $204,692,000 after buying an additional 1,375,597 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $73,172,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $97,184,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PXD stock traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.45. 1,630,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,791. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $159.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

