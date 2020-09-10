Analysts Set Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Target Price at $76.00

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.50. 167,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 99.17 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average of $56.58. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $70.62.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $725.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $616,563.20. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

