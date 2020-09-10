Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for STAAR Surgical (STAA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) recently:

9/5/2020 – STAAR Surgical was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/31/2020 – STAAR Surgical was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2020 – STAAR Surgical had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

8/27/2020 – STAAR Surgical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/19/2020 – STAAR Surgical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/18/2020 – STAAR Surgical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

8/12/2020 – STAAR Surgical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

8/11/2020 – STAAR Surgical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/6/2020 – STAAR Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $50.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

STAA traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $51.77. 706,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,457. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $62.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.58 and a beta of 1.43.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $2,130,854.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 39,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,728,205.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 147,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,485,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,968,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,504,000 after buying an additional 25,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,918,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,888,000 after acquiring an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 817,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,769 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 19.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 531,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 86,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

