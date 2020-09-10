AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Position Trimmed by Paulson & CO. Inc.

Paulson & CO. Inc. cut its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,974,331 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,375,000 shares during the period. AngloGold Ashanti comprises about 6.6% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned approximately 1.68% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $205,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 87.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AU traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.16. 3,968,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,225. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.29 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.35.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

