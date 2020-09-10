Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.29.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

AIV traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,693,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,642. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.76. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

