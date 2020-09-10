Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 2,523 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 317.1% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $47,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $403,005.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,358 shares of company stock valued at $13,746,268. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,707. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.07.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

