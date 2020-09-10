Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 133 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,594 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.5% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Argus raised their price target on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.86.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $5,134,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,908 shares of company stock valued at $45,233,399 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $17.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $479.46. 3,305,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,445. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $229.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.