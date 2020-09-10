Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 3,293 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE:T traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,508,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,617,430. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

