Appleton Partners Inc. MA Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.3% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $26,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $385.24. 1,218,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,464. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $387.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.33.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

