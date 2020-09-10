Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $1,180,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR traded up $5.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.94. 2,643,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,771. The stock has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.26. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $210.57.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total value of $5,371,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,062.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $7,985,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,751,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

