Appleton Partners Inc. MA Grows Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 1.3% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,990,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,216,000 after buying an additional 2,942,430 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,983 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 60.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,749,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,421,000 after purchasing an additional 822,449 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,305 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $397,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $95,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,469 shares of company stock worth $15,979,493. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.21. 2,712,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,590,186. The firm has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $106.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.62.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.07.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

