Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 389 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,946 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,038,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,297,000 after acquiring an additional 880,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,253,640,000 after acquiring an additional 735,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $992,188,000 after acquiring an additional 651,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $17,636,681.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.20, for a total value of $1,546,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 699,316 shares of company stock valued at $225,114,251. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $358.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.61.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $9.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $360.03. 2,624,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,199. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $144.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $331.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.45. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $378.96.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

