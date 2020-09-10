Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 101 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 1.2% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $745.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.48.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $25.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $694.43. 528,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $659.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $567.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.21. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $699.81.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total value of $14,964,145.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,803,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,261 shares of company stock worth $21,445,151. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

