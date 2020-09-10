Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,426 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,249 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.1% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.42.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,889 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,019. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded up $7.57 on Wednesday, reaching $346.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,099,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,522. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.20. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $363.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $152.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.