Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 186 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,448,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,946,000 after acquiring an additional 936,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,954 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 303,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI traded up $3.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.59. 6,982,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,726,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average of $71.39. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.03.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

