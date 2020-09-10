Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 356 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 61.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $477,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $22,597,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $1,683,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $228.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.96.

Shares of ACN traded up $6.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $238.91. 1,668,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,738. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.71. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $247.82. The company has a market cap of $150.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $250,146.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.