Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 405 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,548,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $142.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.65. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Cfra upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.78.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

