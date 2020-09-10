Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 648 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,158 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 1.5% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 33.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 11.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.7% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 192,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 293,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,465,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 26.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.24.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 16,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.70, for a total transaction of $5,535,632.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,723,292.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,136.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 199,206 shares of company stock worth $68,746,101 over the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTU stock traded up $7.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $360.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

