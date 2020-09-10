Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 804 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 40.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 34.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $24.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,556.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,773,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,930. The stock has a market cap of $1,058.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,550.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,393.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,688.62.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

