Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.48.

MCD traded up $2.13 on Wednesday, reaching $215.71. 3,208,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,279,797. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.06. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

