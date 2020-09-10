Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Shares Down 14.2%

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) fell 14.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $5.26. 1,179,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 708,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGTC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.53.

The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $150.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 112,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 47,781 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 132,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 42,862 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 43,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

