Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Shares Down 14.2%

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) fell 14.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $5.26. 1,179,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 708,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGTC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.53.
The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $150.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.82.
About Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
Featured Story: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.