Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.64

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.64 and last traded at $46.59, with a volume of 214100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.33.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Arcosa by 4,090.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,965,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,537,000 after buying an additional 17,537,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arcosa by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after purchasing an additional 142,423 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 135.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,048,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,252,000 after buying an additional 602,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 15.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,257,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 154.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 839,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,371,000 after buying an additional 510,336 shares during the last quarter.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

