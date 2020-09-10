Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of RCUS stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 323,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.17. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $37.41.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.57 per share, for a total transaction of $107,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 292.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 151.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

