Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:ALI) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:ALI) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$2.20.
Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Company Profile
