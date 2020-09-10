ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $113.88

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $113.88 and last traded at $112.54, with a volume of 1326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.67.

ARKAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised ARKEMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARKEMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.42. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, research analysts predict that ARKEMA/S will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARKEMA/S

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

