Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) to report sales of $90.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $91.50 million. Arlo Technologies reported sales of $106.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year sales of $330.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $322.08 million to $341.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $432.15 million, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $434.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $66.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.83 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,299,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 361,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,293,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 145,402 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,172,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27,666 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,093,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,851. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.75.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

