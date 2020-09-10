Artur Bergman Sells 92,308 Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $7,473,255.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,834,020.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.08, for a total transaction of $8,407,412.64.

On Monday, August 24th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $7,812,026.04.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Artur Bergman sold 67,733 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $5,359,034.96.

On Monday, August 17th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $7,182,485.48.

On Friday, August 7th, Artur Bergman sold 542,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $43,471,409.28.

On Monday, August 10th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $7,300,639.72.

Shares of FSLY traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.60. 5,384,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,001,603. Fastly Inc has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $117.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.40 and a 200 day moving average of $51.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastly Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $923,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 108.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,894,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,267,000. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSLY. Bank of America lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

