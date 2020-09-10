Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARGGY shares. Peel Hunt downgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ARGGY stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.77. 182,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,040. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

