Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director William J. Flynn Sells 5,000 Shares

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $269,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,017.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AAWW stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.16. The stock had a trading volume of 546,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,913. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.07.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $2.64. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.42 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 113,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.