Atomic Wallet Coin Price Down 25.7% This Week (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $6.79 million and $154,590.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00006176 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00120854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00043862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00235395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.69 or 0.01606878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000320 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00175700 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.