AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,817 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.91. The company had a trading volume of 47,353,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,662,281. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average is $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $210.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

