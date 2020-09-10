Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Up 3.8%

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $234.98 and last traded at $232.78. 2,018,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,807,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.36.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADSK. BidaskClub cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Autodesk from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Autodesk from $233.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total value of $1,667,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,249 shares of company stock valued at $10,927,999 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Autodesk by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 10.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 20.3% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the software company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

