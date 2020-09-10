Axe Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.13 Million (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, Axe has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange. Axe has a total market capitalization of $780,522.92 and approximately $2.13 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000583 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com . The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Crex24 and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

