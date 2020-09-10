AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Shares Down 5.9%

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) was down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.01 and last traded at $35.10. Approximately 2,407,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 816,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.81.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.60.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.31 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

AZEK Company Profile (NASDAQ:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

