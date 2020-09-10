Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.88

Shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.88 and last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 6641075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHGE. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 1,854.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 36,523 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,340,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after buying an additional 179,511 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 369,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 18,635 shares during the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

