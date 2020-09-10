Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Shares Bought by Paulson & CO. Inc.

Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,839,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Bausch Health Companies makes up approximately 15.1% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned 7.28% of Bausch Health Companies worth $472,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 110.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 3,094.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 16.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $15.65. 3,688,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,036,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 104.13% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

