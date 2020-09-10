BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Down 9.1% After Analyst Downgrade

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC) shares were down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist lowered their price target on the stock from $132.00 to $100.00. The company traded as low as $80.40 and last traded at $83.16. Approximately 6,301,622 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 5,143,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.50.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $128.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.