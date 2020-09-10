Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Trading Up 5.1%

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.03 and last traded at $88.31. 1,725,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 1,230,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.02.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.02 and its 200-day moving average is $69.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion and a PE ratio of -152.26.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.03 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $2,301,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $191,022.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,929,597 shares of company stock valued at $459,605,461 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bill.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Bill.com by 84.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 108.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Bill.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

