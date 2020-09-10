BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Shares Down 4.7%

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI)’s share price dropped 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 1,445,975 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,803,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BIO-key International in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 896.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,550.82%.

BIO-key International Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

